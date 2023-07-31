COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Monday, a Superior Court jury began deliberations in the 2019 murder of Columbus rapper Jaylin Williams.

The jury received the case before 4 p.m., after the prosecution and defense made nearly-two-hour-long closing arguments.

Prosecution argued witness testimony placed suspect Jordan Seldon at the shooting on Wallace Drive nearly four years ago on Aug. 1.

Co-defendant Christian Patrick told the court Seldon was not only there, but he was the shooter. Prosecutor Lewis Lamb cut a deal with Patrick to drop the charges in exchange for honest testimony on Seldon.

Anna Stecenko, a separate co-defendant who pled guilty to tampering with evidence, also testified against Seldon.

Williams, also known as Bart, was killed on his front porch in what authorities say was a robbery. Prosecution told the jury Williams was not perfect and that he sold marijuana.

Defense Attorney Michael Garner went on to call Patrick and Stecenko liars, asserting Seldon was not at the shooting.

Here’s what the attorneys had to say in their closings.

“They don’t have any real evidence that he’s guilty. He’s got the co-defendants and one backs up the other,” said Garner. “That’s all they got. Any evidence they have comes from those two co-defendants, tainted evidence, questionable evidence, lack of evidence.”

“There is nothing unjust about Jordan Selden being held to account for what Jordan Seldon did,” said Lamb. “But if you let him walk in the face of this evidence, what you have done is you have taken the injustice that is inherent in making any kind of a deal with the codefendant, and you have multiplied it. And the multiplication of injustice does not lead to justice.”

Lamb is the Southwest Circuit DA based in Americus. He tried the case because Chattahoochee Circuit DA Stacey Jackson previously represented Christian Patrick in this case.

If convicted, Seldon could face life in prison without possibility of parole.