COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Superior Court jury convicted a Columbus man on aggravated assault and possession of a knife in the commission of a crime.

After deliberating Thursday, the jury convicted 22-year-old Jayvon Hatchett on all charges. Hatchett pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Authorities charged Hatchett with aggravated assault after stabbing AutoZone employee Michael Hunt seven times on Aug. 25, 2020.

The verdict was given after a four-day trial. Two forensic psychologists called on by both the defense and prosecution testified to Hatchett’s mental health at the time of the incident.

Hatchett received the maximum sentence on both charges; 20 years in prison for aggravated assault and five years for being in possession of a knife during the commission of a crime to be served consecutively.

