COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— A suspect now sits behind bars following the murder of Urzula Dietz, 64, and Elenor Dietz, 19-month-old baby.

The Columbus Police Department confirms Kevin Dietz, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail late Monday night, Oct. 10.

Dietz was booked on two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Kevin Dietz is the son of Ursula Dietz and uncle to the baby, Elenor Dietz.

