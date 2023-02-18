COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus Police share they’ve arrested and charged a suspect in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting on Henry Avenue.

Kenyonte Hudson was arrested in connection to the death of De’Anthony Miles.

Hudson was charged with the following:

Murder

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime

Hudson was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. WRBL was told that hearing was rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 21.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.

Previous Coverage

Feb. 17, 2023: CPD: Homicide investigation underway on Henry Avenue