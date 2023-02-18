COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus Police share they’ve arrested and charged a suspect in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting on Henry Avenue.
Kenyonte Hudson was arrested in connection to the death of De’Anthony Miles.
Hudson was charged with the following:
- Murder
- Aggravated Assault
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime
Hudson was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. WRBL was told that hearing was rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 21.
