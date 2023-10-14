COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department announced an arrest has been made in the First Ave. murder that left one man dead.

Saturday, Sept. 30 just after midnight, officers responded to the 1200 block of Veterans Parkway. The call concerned, ‘a male who claimed to have killed someone,’ according to a news release.

The victim, later identified as Willie Foster, 47, was found deceased on the 1100 block of First Avenue.

Police say David Lucier was developed as a suspect during the Violent Crimes Unit’s investigation. A murder warrant was obtained for Lucier, he was taken into custody Friday, Oct. 13.

Lucier’s preliminary hearing is set for Monday, Oct. 16.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Vardman at 706-225-4275, email rvardman@columbusga.org, or text VACS and your message to 274637.

Previous Report

Oct. 2, 2023: Victim identified in homicide investigation: Muscogee Co. Coroner’s Office (wrbl.com)