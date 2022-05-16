COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Museum will hold an art exhibition created by American artist and Columbus native, Alma Thomas.

According to Amanda Gilchrist with The Columbus Museum, Sand Unshaken will open on on May 21, 2022 and will run until Oct. 2, 2022. It is meant to complement another art exhibition named Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful, opening on July 1, 2022.

Sand Unshaken presents “approximately 225 artifacts from the Thomas and Cantey families uncovering details of their lives as members of the Black middle class”, according to Luz Castillo with Finn Partners. These artifacts include family portraits, books, musical instruments used by family members, furnishings from the Thomas home, and a locket purchased by Thomas’s grandfather for her grandmother while both were enslaved.

The Columbus Museum has also created a driving tour, which includes 25 landmarks related to Thomas and her family. The tour stops in Rose Hill, Lincoln Park, the historic site of St. John AME Church, Sixth Avenue School, John Thomas’s saloon and the passenger train depot, along with various other locations.

Rebecca Bush, Curator of History and Exhibitions manager at The Columbus Museum, says the exhibition provides insight into Thomas’s childhood.

“Sand Unshaken reveals a far more complex story about Alma Thomas and her family than is usually told.” said Bush. “Thomas experienced the racial discrimination that affected all African Americans in the Deep South during Jim Crow, but her family’s unique social position and determination to build a Black middle class offered her more opportunities than most of her peers. This exhibition provides insight into how Thomas’s childhood and family legacy in Columbus shaped her lifelong creativity.”

For more information on Sand Unshaken, visit The Columbus Museum website.