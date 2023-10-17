COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL continues to follow the investigation of two Columbus children who were abducted Sunday morning. The search ended nearly three hours away with their mother behind bars.

Here’s the timeline. Sunday, Oct. 15, Kylie Horne, 11, and Kylann Harper, 4, were reported missing from the Burger King off Veterans and North Lake Parkway. Columbus Police Deputy Chief Lance Deaton tells WRBL the call came from the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) around 12:45 p.m. Based on the information and history given by DFCS, the children were believed to be in ‘extreme danger.’

An Amber Alert was sent out nationally Sunday evening around 6 p.m. Police say the children left the Burger King in a blue Honda CRV but were later believed to be travelling in a gold Lexus. The original news release from CPD has been listed below.

An #AMBERAlert has been issued for Kylie Horne, 11, and Kylann Harper, 4. They were last seen this morning at the Burger King in the 7300 block of Veterans Parkway with Mikaela Harrell. They left in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV (GA tag #TGS7835) around 11:52 a.m. They are now believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gold Lexus (GA tag #SBZ8631). The Honda CRV is still a vehicle of interest in the case.

Kylie was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and white crocs. Kylann was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and pants.

Kylie and Kylann are believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 706-987-0994. Columbus Police Department, Oct. 15, 2023

Monday, Oct. 16, the children were found safe around 11:30 a.m. An arrest warrant was executed for the mother of both children Kaila Spires, 39. Spires is facing two counts of kidnapping, her preliminary hearing in Columbus is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. At this time, she has been the only individual charged in this investigation. The original news release of the arrest has been attached below.

On today’s date, an arrest warrant was executed for the mother of both children who were abducted from the Burger King in North Columbus. Kaila Spires, 39, has been taken into custody in Tift County, GA. She is charged with two counts of Kidnapping.

Spires will be extradited to Columbus, GA in the near future, with a court date to be determined at a later time.

We would like to thank the following agencies for their support and assistance in locating the missing children:

* U.S. Marshal’s Office

* Federal Bureau of Investigation

* Georgia Bureau of Investigation

* Georgia State Patrol Columbus Police Department, Oct. 16, 2023

Deputy Chief Deaton says the investigation is ongoing and may lead to additional charges.

“We believe right now that there was an accomplice. So, two different vehicles, both of those vehicles have been recovered. Both people and the vehicles have been identified and they’re part of the ongoing investigation,” Deaton told WRBL.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for Kylie and Kylann including the Columbus Police Department, the FBI, the U.S. Marshall’s Office, the GBI, Tift County, and Georgia State Patrol.

“We had a tremendous amount of support working this case because this case led us from Columbus to South Georgia,” Deaton said. “So, a tremendous amount of the work and the recovery of the children and the arrest of the mother all occurred in Tift County, Georgia.”

WRBL will continue to provide you updates as they become available.

