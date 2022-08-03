COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Aug. 5 at the Columbus Public Library, Davis Broadcasting, Inc. will hold its 23rd annual giveaway of school supplies. But this year, the organization has added a twist – it will also be holding a resource fair in which organizations will provide information on health, jobs, school-related needs and other subjects.

The giveaway and resource fair will both start at 6 p.m. The giveaway will last until supplies run out, and the resource fair will end at dusk. At dusk, if the weather permits it, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be shown on the front lawn.

“Every year, as we’re looking to improve the event, expand the event, give more information to our community, we look for partners to help with that,” said Karen Robinson, promotions director for Davis Broadcasting, Inc. “And this year, it just kind of happened to all come together.”

So far, the Muscogee County School District, the Baptist Association and the Reading Alliance are scheduled to be present, she said.

The school supplies are for students in grades K-12 and include items such as backpacks, pens, pencils, paper, glue and rulers. Visitors don’t need to prove they need them.

“The school supplies are for everyone,” Robinson said. “It’s just a first come, first serve. Children must be present and must be accompanied by an adult.”

She added that visitors should wear masks.

Davis Broadcasting, Inc. has partnered with the Columbus Public Library for several years now, she said. Robinson described Davis Broadcasting, Inc. as a cluster of several radio stations in the Columbus area and Atlanta.

“The stations and the owners are very community focused and always want to find out if there’s a need that they can fill, that they can work on,” Robinson said. “They want to fill that need. And the school supplies, it’s one of those needs that is easy to fulfill.”

Robinson said the school supplies were obtained from community donations collected in July and that the giveaway has always been a big success. She predicted that there may be more attendees this year due to inflation.

Robinson thanked community and sponsors for stepping up to help with the project.