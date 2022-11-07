COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Muscogee Mounty men are being indicted stemming from a 2021 shooting that left two dead, according to Attorney General Chris Carr.

Rodderick Glanton, 27, Homer Upshaw, 27, and Terrance Upshaw, 30, are indicted on the following:

Two counts of felony murder

Four counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree

One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Homer Upshaw also faces the following:

Two counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act

Two counts of felony murder

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of trafficking in marijuana

Attorney General Carr says the three are alleged associates of the Marlow Gang.

The Marlow Gang is a local hybrid street gang. It is affiliated with US World, which is a powerful local hybrid street gang that came on to the Columbus scene in 2019. US World is comprised of other national gang affiliates, including the Gangster Disciples and some Crips. Georgia Attorney General’s Office

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department.