COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of their loved one and son.

Friday night one Georgia family gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell Williams was shot and killed in what officials called a robbery attempt.

Williams was working at the same Circle K where family members gathered, released balloons, and lit candles in honor of Williams memory; a tradition his mother, Tanya Weaver says she plans to continue every year on his birthday and the day of his death.

Weaver has made it her mission to ensure Columbus does not forget her son as her family awaits closure.

“Still waiting on a court date, today makes three years. Even though the young man is arrested and incarcerated, we still have not yet had a court date to give us what we call justice and closure,” Weaver says.

Williams mother has been influential in fighting the rise in crime here in Columbus. She started the local group, Moms Against Gun Violence in Dec. of 2019.

September 23rd of 2019 Williams was shot to death by a masked individual while working an overnight shift at the Circle K.

He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown campus where he was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

This east Columbus gas station is no stranger to violence. After William’s death, another clerk was injured in a separate robbery two years later on Oct. 20, 2021.

Meanwhile just two months after Williams death, the Columbus Police Department identified and arrested a suspect in the robbery: Daequavian Soloman. At the time of his arrest Soloman was in custody in Russell County on an unrelated charge.

Soloman is the primary suspect in the death of Williams. He was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; however, no court date has been set.

Just two years prior of the incident in 2017, Soloman was arrested on similar charges: aggravated assault and theft by receiving stolen property. Details are unknown surrounding this previous arrest.

