UPDATE 7/4/23 4:30 p.m.: Our WRBL News 3 reporter on the scene says part of the tree has been cut. Traffic is moving slowly, although two out of three lanes are open at this time.

We will keep you updated on when the interstate is completely cleared.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A major interstate in Columbus should be avoided as a tree is cleared from the highway, according to Columbus Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Northbound Interstate 185 between Macon Road and Manchester Expressway is blocked as of around 4 p.m. on July 4.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on the way. We will keep you updated.