COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Trees Columbus, a nonprofit organization focused on planting and preserving trees in Columbus, will be holding its Rooting for Trees Raffle event tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spencer Environmental Center at 303 12th Street. The ticket drawing will happen at 5 p.m. The largest prize is $5,000, but there are several smaller prize packages from local vendors.

Tickets cost $100 each, and there is no limit to how many someone can buy. They can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the event. The Trees Columbus phone number is (706) 571-0436. Trees Columbus Executive Director Dorothy McDaniel said Trees Columbus usually sells tickets in person until 6 p.m.

“We use the money for our Trees Columbus mission to plant, preserve and protect trees,” McDaniel said. “So we have a bunch of plantings coming up. We are about to go [into] our planting season and our education program. So things like tree walks, school programs, that sort of thing.”

There will be beer, wine and kids activities at the event.

“We have the founder of the Bloom Forest School, and she’s going to be doing her own activities,” McDaniel said. “… She’ll have her own activities that are, like, nature-based, environmental education-type curriculum.”

McDaniel said the event will be casual and family friendly.

“Our office is in Uptown, and it’s a fenced yard, basically,” she said. “And so, you can feel good about letting your kids run and play and [enjoy] activities. There’s no fancy dress code. It’s a relaxed way to just enjoy, socialize and support our mission.”

Click here for more information on Trees Columbus.