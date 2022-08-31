COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The ninth annual Tri-City Latino Festival in Columbus will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street. It will be preceded by a parade that will go along Broadway and end at the Columbus Civic Center. Admission will be free. Visitors are asked not to bring coolers.

“We want to promote the pride and the joy of the Hispanic or the Latino communities,” said Kathy Rosado, a board member with the Tri-City Latino Association. “Even though we don’t see it a lot, we have a lot of Latinos in the Columbus area. So basically, we want to embrace education, we want them to understand the music, we want them to see the dance performances and be able to understand or enjoy what the Latino community can bring.”

Live music will be performed by Charlie Aponte, Alfredito Payne, Bachata Kings, La Furia Del Ritmo and Moctesuma in various genres.

Currently, over 20 vendors have signed up for the event.

“We have different Hispanic vendors who are going to be there,” Rosado said. “We’ll have food like from Panama, we’re going to have Puerto Rico, we’re going to have Mexican food. So that’s going to be a variety. But we also have other vendors for all kinds of places.”

There will be informational booths run by organizations such as Girls Inc., all of which serve the Latino community, Rosado said. There will also be cultural exhibits representing countries such as Panama, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

“This is with WHINSEC [Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation] from Fort Benning,” Rosado said. “They have educational booths. So they bring everything related to that. They have people dressed up in the traditional clothing, and they bring maybe some food or items that represent their country.”

Rosado said visitors are welcome to ask people in the cultural booths questions.

She said that last year, over 9,500 people attended the festival. It ended up being held indoors due to the weather.

For more information, visit https://www.tricitylatinofestival.com.