COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Halloween is right around the corner.

The City of Columbus recently announced the trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2023.

According to the city, locals will be able to partake in the festive tradition from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“This designated time period ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for children and families as they go door-to-door in search of delicious treats. It is important for residents to be mindful of the specified hours and to respect the wishes of those who may choose not to participate.”

– The City of Columbus