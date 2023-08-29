COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Superior Court jury found two Columbus men not guilty of murder and armed robbery in the 2020 shooting death of Quincey Atkins.

It took the jury more than seven hours of deliberations over parts of three days to render its verdict for Ty’Shaun Sylvester, 26, and Jessie Harper.

The two were facing a multitude of gun and drug charges in addition to the murder charges.

In addition to murder each was charged with armed robbery in the April 18, 2020 incident on Cusseta Road.

They were also charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or eluding police, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and obstruction of an officer.

Sylvester pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 10 years.

The state dropped the firearm charge again Harper, who was sentenced to two years on charges of misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude and obstruction of officers.

