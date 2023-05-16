COLUMBUS, Ga. (WBRL)— Tuesday afternoon, two suspects involved in two separate deadly crashes following pursuits with the Georgia State Patrol were scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court.

April 21, 2023 Fatal Crash

Tyrone Vaughn, 20, is facing 16 charges stemming from a pursuit that ended in a crash on April 21.

Vaughn is being represented by attorney William Biddy who entered not guilty pleas to all charges on Vaughn’s behalf.

Cpl. Johnathon Nelms out of Georgia State Patrol Post 34 was involved in the pursuit. Cpl. Nelms described the incident in court that started over illegal window tint.

“During the pursuit, the driver failed to maintain a lane of travel, crossed over into oncoming traffic forcing traffic off of the roadway,” Cpl. Nelms said. “[He] failed to stop at a stop sign, failed to stop at a red light. I was beginning to terminate the pursuit and I noticed up ahead smoke in the air. I proceeded on to the location where I saw the smoke, and then I observed a crash.”

The vehicle Vaughn was believed to be driving crashed into a Buick. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan the passenger of the Buick, Veronica Shipp, 46, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Buick was injured, Cpl. Nelms said the driver still cannot move one side of her body at this time.

For the bondable offenses Chief Recorder’s Court Judge David Ranieri ordered nearly $10,000 in bonds. Vaughn was ordered to be held without bond on the charges of murder and homicide by vehicle in the first and second degree. The comprehensive list can be found below:

Held without bond: Murder

Held without bond: Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree

Held without bond: Homicide by vehicle in 2nd degree

Held without bond: Serious injury by vehicle

$5,000: Fleeing or attempting to elude

$500: DUI- driving under the influence

$2,500: Theft by receiving stolen property

$250: Willful obstruction of law enforcement (misdemeanor)

$300: Hit and Run: Duty of driver to stop

$500: Reckless Driving

$125: Failure to obey signs or construction

$125: Affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission

$150: Speeding

$75: Failure to maintain lane

$125: Too fast for conditions

$125: Failure to obey stop sign

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Previous Reports:

April 28, 2023 Fatal Crash

The suspect in a second deadly crash just days after the first waived his court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Elias Browning, 18, faces nine charges including murder and homicide by vehicle stemming from an April 28 pursuit with the Georgia State Patrol.

The chase led to a crash where a 19-year-old passenger was killed, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says there were two other occupants in the vehicle. Both survived the crash.

Browning did not appear in court. He was represented by Criminal Defense Attorney Jennifer Curry. She entered a not guilty plea for all charges on his behalf and requested the case be bound over to Superior Court.

Judge Ranieri ordered Browning be held without bond, except on the charges for which bond has already been set.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Previous Report: