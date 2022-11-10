Above, U.S. Air Force Veteran Rochelle Neal, a senior airman, holds her American flag in front of the team of Synovus volunteers who repaired her home.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, a team of Synovus volunteers, wearing red shirts, did minor repairs to the house of Senior Airman Rochelle Neal, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Around noon, they and representatives from House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc. (HOH-CVC) held a ceremony to honor Neal’s service.

“We did repair some fascia boards that were rotted,” said Synovus project team leader Brian Abeyta. “We scraped some paint that needed to be removed. We painted all the surface boards around the house, pressure washed, painted the carport and did landscaping throughout the yard.”

After an introduction from HOH-CVC Executive Director Susan Wood, HOH-CVC Director of Development Lora Warren led the pledge of allegiance, and event volunteer Jake Wood sang the national anthem.

Abeyta read Neal’s biography.

“She began her career in the United States Air Force in 2001,” he said. “She was honorably discharged in January of 2007 after serving our nation for six years.”

Abeyta said Neal received the following awards for her service:

Air Force Training Ribbon

National Defense Service Medal

Air Force Longevity Service Award

NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon

Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters

“Synovus and House of Heroes are happy to honor Rochelle Neal for the sacrifices she made for the freedoms we enjoy today,” he said.

Wood gifted Neal an American flag in a triangular box, which she said had been flown over Washington, D.C.

Above, HOH-CVC Executive Director Susan Wood gives U.S. Air Force veteran Rochelle Neal, a senior airman, an American flag. Standing to the side is the project team leader from Synovus, Brian Abeyta.

“I would just like to say I thank everyone for coming out and taking your time and helping me with my home,” Neal said. “Everything looks good, and I’d just like to say I love the House of Heroes. You guys are awesome.”

“And I just want to thank you guys coming out here today,” Wood said. “Synovus, y’all have been a part of House of Heroes for so many years. And I have two amazing board members, and I only say that to the ones I really like, that are here today. So Brian [Abeyta] and Justin [Fleming], thank you so much. We appreciate you.”

House of Heroes was developed and launched by Wayne Anthony 22 years ago, according to a press release from the Chattahoochee Valley chapter. It honors elderly or disabled military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses by providing free repairs and improvements to their homes. HOH-CVC has honored over 1,200 veterans and/or their spouses with the help of over 28,000 volunteers working for over 206,000 hours. For more information, visit http://www.houseofheroes.cvc.org.