COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are needed and do not have to register for the event. Anyone interested in helping at this event should show up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to help pack bags and at 2 p.m. to help with distribution.

Shannon Jefferson, brand ambassador and community outreach coordinator for The Food Mill, estimated that 25 volunteers are willing to help and said that 35 would be more ideal.

“But we can take as many as possible,” she said, adding that there will be plenty for volunteers to do.

Jefferson said the fresh produce is being donated by Feeding the Valley Food Bank, which got it from other sources.

“We just want everybody to come out and get them some fresh fruits and vegetables and enjoy the holiday,” she said.

She said feeding those in need is one of The Food Mill’s main functions.

“We have a food pantry that runs on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday,” Jefferson said. “And then, we also, we have a mobile farmers market that we take to different sites, and we set up the market and let people shop. Right now, we go to a lot of senior apartments that, you know, most of them don’t have transportation or some of them are homebound. So we take the mobile market to those areas and set up, and they come and shop just like they would shop at a grocery store.”

She noted that The Food Mill’s indoor and mobile farmers markets sources its produce from local Georgia farms.

Laketha Ashe, president of Columbus Georgia Reloaded, said her organization is focused on improving the quality of life for the citizens of South Columbus.

“We’re focusing right now on the 31903 area of South Columbus and pretty much just bridging the gap,” she said. “We’re just trying to bring the resources to the people and the people to the resources.”