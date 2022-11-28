COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — To celebrate the start of the holiday season, Uptown Columbus will hold a Broadway holiday parade and tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 2. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and go through the 900 to 1200 blocks of Broadway. At 7 p.m., Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will light the city Christmas tree. The event will end with Christmas carols, pictures with Santa Claus and hot chocolate.

Music around the tree will be provided by:

Columbus High Choir

Veterans Middle School Choir

Rainey McCullers Jazz Ensemble

Matthews Elementary and Midland Academy Choir

Wynnton Elementary Choir

Uptown Columbus is a non-profit organization that aims to revitalize and preserve the Uptown district.