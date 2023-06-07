COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man who died in an overnight crash.

The Columbus Police Department posted about the crash on Veteran’s Parkway and Desmond Drive at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL 54-year-old Ricky Burt died in the collision.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the crash involved a pick-up truck and a moped. Police say the moped passenger was injured but is expected to be okay.

There is no further information at this time.