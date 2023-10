COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man who died early Saturday morning at the 1100 block of 1st Ave.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Willie Foster, 44, was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:07 a.m. Bryan says Foster’s cause of death is blunt force trauma.

Foster’s body will undergo an autopsy.

This investigation is ongoing.