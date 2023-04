COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man fatally shot Wednesday night on Old Buena Vista Road.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 23-year-old Derek Antonio, Jr., was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 5:40 p.m.

Antonio’s next of kin has been notified. His body will undergo an autopsy.

WRBL will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.