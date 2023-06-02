COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible burglary suspect.

Police say on May 23 and May 31, an unidentified man broke into the Country’s Barbecue Corporate Office on 12th Ave.

According to law enforcement, the suspect entered the building by shattering a glass door with a rock. Video provided by the Columbus Police Department shows a bike being taken from the office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Edenfield at jedenfield@columbusga.org or (706) 604-6175.