COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Thrill seekers in the Columbus, Georgia area can look forward to a new virtual reality parachuting simulator, Paradrop VR, at The National Infantry Museum, located at 1775 Legacy Way in Columbus.

The new attraction features a seat attached to a machine that moves it up and down along the wall to simulate falling and rising through the air. The rider wears a pair of virtual reality goggles displaying scenery and tries to fall through rings to score points. Wind blows on the rider to create a realistic experience. A viewer standing in front of the simulator can see what the rider is seeing on a screen.

Above, a screen displays the different environments a rider can choose from.

Riders can choose from six simulated environments: Spring Mountains, Grossglockner Mountains, Desert Plain, Bangkok, Moon Base, and the National Infantry Museum’s exclusive Custom Military Museum Airborne Experience. Each has three difficulty levels.

In order to ride the ParadropVR simulator, gamers must be between 3 feet and 6 inches tall and 6 feet and 3 inches tall. They cannot weigh more than 330 pounds.

The attraction is already open, but there will be a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. On that day, guests will be able to enjoy the attraction as well as the Blackhawk and Humvee simulators for free from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. These attractions normally cost $10 each.

There are only two simulators of the ParadropVR kind in the Western Hemisphere.

“This is the only one of this kind in the United States,” said Eric Naylor, the simulation manager at the museum. “The other one they built in South Dakota. It’s a smaller version. This is the first full-size version they have in the United States as of today.”

Naylor said the simulators started being put together last Monday. The machines were inspected and tested on Friday and were opened to the public on Saturday. He estimated that they costed the museum about $500,000 to install.

“We are really excited to have this in town for us, especially for Columbus,” Naylor said. “It’s not only for soldiers to be able to use but families, friends, locals. Anybody can come here and try this out.”