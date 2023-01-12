COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Looking for something new to do this year? Girls Inc. of Columbus & Phenix-Russell is in need of volunteers at its Dorothy Hyatt Center at 4637 Kolb Ave. and its Baker Center at 3535 Levy Rd., both in Columbus.

Marketing and Development Officer Cassie Higgins of Girls Inc. of Columbus & Phenix-Russell said there is no limit on how many volunteers her organization will take in. She said Girls Inc. will find positions for applicants based on their interests and backgrounds.

“If you have some that are interested in reading, then we have spaces every week for reading buddies and homework help,” she said. “So, we’re just looking for people who are willing to serve, and we will plug them in based upon their interests and their gifts.”

Flyer provided by Girls Inc. of Columbus & Phenix-Russell.

Girls Inc. is looking to fill positions for “homework helpers,” “math tutors,” “classroom helpers” and “literacy buddies.”

“We also have a Fun Friday opportunity for social and emotional well-being and activities that will happen on Friday as well as homework and STEM-specific activities on Thursday,” Higgins said. “So it’s really open. We can plug in as many volunteers as we have. It can be as much as one-on-one with every girl having a volunteer come in and help with homework.”

Volunteering will happen on weekdays only, typically between 2:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Volunteers don’t have to stay the whole time.

Volunteers can be of any age or gender. Higgins said many high schoolers volunteer for Girls Inc.

If you are interested in volunteering for Girls Inc., or for more information, call (706) 683-0809 or message Girls Inc. of Columbus on Facebook.