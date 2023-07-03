COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Volunteers are wanted for the bike rodeo and helmet giveaways coming up later in July.

The events by Safe Kids Columbus on Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20, start at 9 a.m. and run until 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m.

Multiple different volunteer positions are being offered, although Safe Kids Columbus says helmet fitters are mostly needed. Training is being offered the day of the event.

Safe Kids Columbus says it hopes to give helmets to 250+ kids during these events.

Links to sign up can be found below:

Wednesday event at Downtown Elementary

Thursday event at East Columbus Boys & Girls Club