COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus-based W.C. Bradley Company, which owns the Char-Broil brand, announced it has acquired another grill-manufacturer company.

In a news release, W.C. Bradley announced it has acquired Dansons US LLC and its subsidiaries. The deal was closed June 7.

In addition to Char-Broil, W.C. Bradley also owns the Oklahoma Joe’s brand. This brings Dansons’ brands, Pit Boss and Louisiana Grills, under the W.C. Bradley Company umbrella.

W.C. Bradley Company is privately owned. In addition to Char-Broil, they own Lamplight Farms Incorporated, which sells the iconic tiki torches. The company also has extensive real-estate holdings in the downtown Columbus area.

Dansons is a global consumer goods corporation started in 1999 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.