COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for the man suspected of fatally shooting a 21-year-old at a local apartment complex.

Police responded to Wilson Apartments on 8th Ave. at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Officers found Javon Smith shot in the chest. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:01 a.m.

Arrest warrants have now been issued for Jadarious Greene, 18. He is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police say a reward is available for information leading to Greene’s locations and arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Moyer at (706) 225-4471 or amoyer@columbusga.org.