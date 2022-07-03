COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department re-shared a missing person’s bulletin earlier today, July 3, 2022, asking the public’s help in locating a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than four years.

Erin Collier, 39, went missing in March of 2018. In a previous interview with WRBL Collier’s sister, Sarah Kemp, shared what it was like discovering her sister was missing. Kemp describes Collier as a tough, loving, and energetic woman.

The bulletin re-broadcasted by CPD says Collier stands 5’3″ tall, weighs 130 lbs., with green eyes and light brown hair. She has two distinctive tattoos, a black rose on her right wrist and a peach on her shoulder.

According to police, she was last seen Friday, March 16, 2018 in the 3200 block of 4th Ave. Her family says they last heard from her four days later, March 20, 2018. Kemp says she knew something was wrong immediately because it was unlike her to not return a phone call.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.













