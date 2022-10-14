Above, Art of Yoga owner Christopher Wilkes and others around him cheer after he cut the ribbon.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) and yoga studio Art of Yoga held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the business’s new location at 4924 Armour Road. Art of Yoga was previously located on 2nd Avenue.

GCGCC Partnership Development Specialist Debbie Seeley welcomed everyone and asked Art of Yoga owner Christopher Wilkes if he had anything to say. Wilkes said he wouldn’t be present at the ribbon cutting if those supporting him weren’t also present.

“I really appreciate the love, the support, the encouragement over the years,” he said. “Some of you know me as Christopher, son, brother, father, Dr. Yoga, yoga doctor or ukweli.”

(Wilkes later explained that ukweli is Swahili for the truth.)

“However you know me, it really means a lot,” he said. “We’ve come a long way from this just being something that I did just for myself to help myself feel better. And now, I feel like what I’ve done to help myself feel better has rubbed off on everyone else, helping me share and make the world inside of us a better place and in that way make the world all around us a better place.”

Wilkes announced that it was his birthday. Some people cheered, and the crowd that had gathered sang “Happy Birthday.”

Wilkes announced that all classes would be free for the day.

“So thank you all again for making this possible, and I hope that we can continue to enjoy moving forward,” he said. “Life, love and prosperity in every way.”

He told everyone “namaste.”

“For those of you who don’t know what namaste means, it just means that the spirit, the energy, the life force that lives inside of me honors that same life, spirit and love and light inside of you,” Wilkes said.

Attendees were invited to enjoy refreshments and tour the studio. Art of Yoga teacher Yogi Aftab blessed the food.

In an interview, Wilkes said he acquired Art of Yoga in December 2018. He had previously started out as an instructor around 2014.

“The original owner was Tanya Edwards,” he said. “Then she sold it to April Laxton. Then April approached me with the opportunity to purchase the studio from her, and it was like a dream come true.”

Wilkes said Art of Yoga moved to its present location in July 2022.

“Our lease was up at our previous location in the historic district,” he said. “We were there for like over 10 years, even before I was the owner, in the historic district in a little schoolhouse building … And we were there for many years. Our lease was up, and it was time to move on to something bigger and better and even more beautiful.”

Wilkes said the new location seemed to have manifested “out of thin air.” When he first found it, the owner said it had been on the market for over a year.

“I actually drew a picture of what I wanted the place to look like,” he said. “I said I wanted it to have two rooms and mirrors and nice floors. And when we found this place, it had two rooms, exactly, mirrors and nice floors. So we just fixed it up a little bit to tailor it to meet our needs. We added some heaters to make a hot room. We put some new floors down to give it a nice, new modern look, repainted the walls on the bottom because they were bright pink because this used to be a little girls’ dance studio.”

Wilkes said he is very happy with his job and loves sharing yoga with people. He called the new location “a dream come true.”

Wilkes explained how he got into yoga. His college sweetheart broke up with him and he had back pain.

“And that summer, I was very introspective, wanting to learn more about how to be a better person, quote on unquote,” he said.

Wilkes started reading self-help books. One was “Do You!: 12 Laws to Access the Power in You to Achieve Happiness and Success” by Russell Simmons, which Wilkes said explains how yoga and meditation changed Simmons’ life.

“And in the book, he talked about how yoga helps relieve pain as well as ease the mind and elevate your consciousness and all of these other good things,” he said. “And it did just that for me.”

Over 10 instructors work at Art of Yoga.

Above is the cool room at Art of Yoga.

Art of Yoga has a hot room and a cool room. Yoga instructor Versandra Kennebrew explained the hot room.

“Hot yoga is all the rage,” she said. “Individuals who are really into fitness and doing it on a high level, they like getting their yoga in in the hot room where the temperature gets to about 98 degrees, but with your own heat and the heat of everybody else in the room as you’re doing it. It’s a lot of sweating going on, but the muscles and everything get a chance to really work out with that heat.”

Above is the hot room at Art of Yoga.

Yogi Aftab specializes in Kundalini yoga, which he described as a relatively vigorous form of yoga. He explained that yoga isn’t strictly physical and that he tends to teach the theoretical side of it.

“So in yoga, there are many other parts of yoga besides the physical,” he said. “So, for example, [the] eight limbs of yoga. Usually, people just practice the third level, which is the asana part. Sometimes people do some of the pranayama.”

He named several other variations of yoga.

“[S]ometimes we have classes where we do, like, a philosophy type class,” he said.

For more information on Art of Yoga, visit http://www.artofyogacolumbusga.com.