Commanding General of Fort Benning talks leadership at the Jim Blanchard Leadership forum

The highest ranking person on Fort Benning was a guest speaker at the Jim Blanchard Leadership forum.

Major General Gary Brito mentioned three main themes to leadership in his speech today. The actual leader, the characteristics of the person and the responsibilities the leader has to help the organization achieve their goals.

Brito says leadership in military is no different than leadership in civilian life. He says regardless of the organization a leader should inspire and influence.

“Just because you may be in a position that you inherited as a leader, whether it’s as a role or responsibility or something you were just put into, doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be an effective leader so you have to have those characteristics,” Brito said. ‘

“You have to have a healthy balance of integrity, values and morals, you have to be a humble leader as well and if not the organization is going to suffer. You won’t help it achieve its goals because it’s going to be about you.”

Brito has been in the military for 32 years and has served as the commanding general for almost two.