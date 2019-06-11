Community and loved ones react to a homicide on 16th Place

A drive-by shooting on 20th Avenue near 16th Place in Phenix City turned deadly Monday night claiming the life of 27-year-old Beionca Bolden, according to police.

Captain Darryl Williams says this case is still under investigation.

“Witnesses stated a vehicle, no description at this time, was seen speeding away from the scene of the “drive by shooting,” Williams said.

According to the Russell County Coroner’s office, Bolden was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. Bolden’s aunt, Vonden Bolden says that she was just visiting her boyfriend and at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Beionca was at the wrong place at the wrong time, but the good thing is she was able to save her daughter. She had her daughter in her hands and her daughter was covered in her blood,“Bolden said.

“I think she suffered for her daughter. I think she took every bullet for her baby.“

Bolden says her niece was the ultimate jokester and a great mother to her two children. She says her niece has a one-year-old daughter and seven year old son. Neighbors say although they didn’t know her, they find the news devastating.

Jerry Nance lives in the area and says he is sick of the amount of homicides in Phenix City.

“It’s sad, it’s awful, you know it’s really awful. Who wants to hear about another (black person was killed), a youth at that. It wasn’t like that when I was coming up and now you just gotta be cautious about your surroundings and everywhere you go now,“ Nance said.

The manager of Nature’s Own located at the end of 20th Place says she doesn’t know what could be done to stop crime around town. Cindy Campbell says it first starts with the individual.

“More policing I guess, but does that really help. I mean, people just don’t have the values that they used to unfortunately,“ Campbell said.

Campbell says that she is keeping the family in her prayers as they go through this difficult time.

“There’s nowhere you can go; if Beionca was there you were going to get a laugh. God has himself a jokester because Beionca is gonna have everyone laughing with her jokes,“Bolden said.

If you have information that would assist in this matter, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.