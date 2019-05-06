Community battles trash at Buena Vista City Park

BUENA VISTA, GA (WRBL) - Whether you're into sports or taking a spin on the merry go round, there's a lot of activities at Buena Vista Park. Lately not too many people come to the park because of the poor maintenance with equipment.

"Some of the main problems we encounter are over the weekend trash is being left behind, some of the equipment is being vandalized, just pretty much the upkeep mainly and cleaning after you leave the park," Larry Bryant Jr, Buena Vista Recreation Director.

The park is getting a lot of its trash from litterbugs. The Mayor and city officials noticed the problem and decided to make a change with the appearance of the park.

"I got a heavy equipment team coming down from Atlanta Georgia to help with some of the brushes and move back the heavier stuff the small equipment can't do," says Bryant.

The cleanup is being recognized by folks in the community. One gentleman I've spoken with says he loves taking his son to the park now because of the many improvements.

"Place to come and enjoy swings that are actually working and everything is working now and it's a peaceful place to come and bring my son," says Torica Tymes, Buena Vista Resident.

There have already been improvements with the swings, basketball court, and maintenance of the grass. The recreation director says that he hopes to see more improvement in the future.

"My job is to make sure the community is clean and the city park is clean. That's one of my main goals I will try to do," says Bryant.

A citywide cleanup for the park is scheduled to be held on June 1st at Buena Vista Park from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The community picnic starts at 1:00 p.m. The event is free and everyone is welcome to participate.