Community clean-up honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Monday, national and local leaders are coming together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King was an icon of the Civil Rights movement from the mid-1950’s until his assassination in 1968. During that time, he spearheaded landmark events like the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the March on Washington.

Here in Columbus, volunteers honored King’s legacy by particpating in the sixth annual community cleanup. The event was hosted by “Keep Columbus Beautiful” and “Turn Around Columbus.”

More than one hundred volunteers cleaned up the MLK Learning Trail from 8th Street to Shepherd Drive.

After the event, Turn Around Columbus unveiled a new community garden at J.D. Davis Elementary School. The garden will include a special memorial in honor of loved ones lost to violence.