Community encouraged to line the streets for Auburn Officer's Funeral Procession
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) The Auburn community is preparing to pay our final respects to fallen Auburn Police Officer William Buechner. Mayor Ron Anders is encouraging the public to show their support for Buechner's family and the Auburn Police Division by lining the streets of the Funeral Procession.
The City of Auburn has released Friday's Funeral Procession Route from Auburn University's Arena located along S. Donahue Drive to Town Creek Cemetery along S. Gay Street. Mayor Anders is encouraging the public who do not plan on attending funeral services to line the Procession Route and show their love and support as the motorcade winds it's way to the cemetery. Mayor Anders is encouraging the public to wear blue in honor of Officer Buechner. Thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country are expected to attend Friday's services.
The Procession will begin at S Donahue Drive, then turn onto W. Magnolia and then S. Gay Street until the vehicles reach Town Creek Cemetery. Auburn United Methodist Church will have free parking in church lots for anyone wanting to join community in honoring fallen APD as the procession will go right by AUMC on South Gay as turns from Magnolia.
Visitation begins at the Auburn University Arena on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Auburn University Arena on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama immediately following the service.
William "Will" Ray Buechner, Jr., of Opelika, Alabama was born on August 27, 1981 in Montgomery, Alabama to William Ray Buechner, Sr. and Suzanne Plyler Buechner. He passed away on May 19, 2019.
Along with his parents, Officer William Buechner is survived by his wife of three years, Sara Buechner; son, Henry, step-daughter, Mckenna, whom he loved as his very own; sister, Brigitte (John) Huling; mother-in-law, Mildred Hardison; father-in-law, Murray Hardison; sister-in-law, Bethany (Teddy) Lopez; uncle, Irving (Jane) Buechner; aunt, Amy (Bill) Johnson; nieces, Hannah Huling, Sadie Anne Huling, Rachel Huling and Hensley Lopez; and nephew, Seth Huling.
Will graduated from Auburn University in 2005 and received a Bachelor of Criminology Degree. Will served the City of Auburn Police Department for 13 years. He was a full patch member of the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club for five and one-half years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the Auburn University Credit Union or via Go Fund Me - Buechner Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/buechner-memorial-fund
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
