Community, investigators continue to search for answers in Virginia Beach Massacre

We’re learning more about the 12 people who were shot and killed Friday at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

Some had worked there for decades. The gunman had worked there for 15 years. He resigned the morning of the shooting.

In a short email sent last Friday, DeWayne Craddock quit his job with the City of Virginia Beach, citing “personal reasons.“

Hours later, police say Craddock opened fire at his workplace, killing 12 people.



One of them was Keith Cox. Friend and Colleague Christi Dewar said he saved her life by directing her and six others to hide inside an office.

“And we ran in there and I turned and I said ‘Come on.’ And he said ‘I’m gonna go check on other people. Barricade yourself in,’ Dewar said.



Laquita Brown had worked for the city for four and half years. We spoke to her father today.



“She was the epitome of selflessness. She lived a gift, you know. And her ministry was everything to her,” Brown’s father reflected.

The gunman was described as quiet but normal. One employee says he saw him brushing his teeth before the rampage. So far no one has suggested there were any warning signs.



The FBI and police are still trying to determine how long the gunman had been planning this attack. He did purchase his weapons legally, which is also not unusual.