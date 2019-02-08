Community mourning loss of beloved Smiths Station High School student

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Visitation and funeral services for a beloved Smiths Station High School student begin this weekend and continue into Monday.

The family of Lexi Webb gave News 3 permission to share arrangement details with the community as we all continue to send prayers of comfort and peace to all who loved Lexi.

We have learned Lexi was adored by so many.

“Lexi Webb was special, always smiling and always leading. She and I became friends through her anchor experience on the high school’s Panther News Network and her softball career. Every time Lexi and I saw each other, she always made an effort to speak. The last conversation we had was her telling me that she was going to send me an invitation to her graduation,” said Mayor Bubba Copeland.

Visitation will be held at Vance Memorial in Phenix City on Sunday, February 10th from 4-6 eastern time. Family time begins at 2 eastern, and the softball team begins at 3 eastern. Services will be on Monday, February 11th at 2 pm eastern at Cascade Hills with burial to follow at Vance Memorial in Phenix City.

“This has been a very difficult time for our family! We cannot thank the community enough for all of the love and support that has been and continues to be shown. Lexi was beautiful, talented, smart, bubbly, and full of life. Her presence lit up the room. She is loved and missed by so many! #22 forever,” Lexi’s family shared on social media.

Mayor Copland posted as the mayor of a small town he gets to know people from all walks of life, including families, teachers, coaches, leaders, parents and in particular, students.

“Yesterday morning, I woke up to a phone call no one ever wants to receive – the horrible thing that is the loss of a student. After hearing her name, I immediately fell to my knees and began to weep, something that countless others in our city did,” shared Copeland.

As the community remembers Lexi and her family, Mayor Copeland has seen numerous posts containing the phrase “Love Like Lexi” – which Lexi genuinely believe we should do.

“We do not have an understanding of the things that happen in this world. But we do know what love is! As our City and Schools grieve, let us check on each other more, care for each other deeper and LOVE each other as Lexi did,” said Copeland.

As the community gathers this weekend and on Monday to celebrate Lexi’s life, may we always remember in our heads and hearts to “Love Like Lexi” for the time we are given on earth.