FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb. 28, 2022, Fort Benning officials announced that the post would be practicing firing rounds throughout March 2022 in the Northern Range Complex.

The weapons used during this time include Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Abrams Tanks, .50 Caliber, and other small-arms weaponry. The practice also will consist of multiple ranges for firing several small-arms.

Residents may hear or notice sounds during this time. On cloudy days, the sounds from the firing of various weapons may intensify.

In March, the post will begin its weaponry practice; located below is the firing schedule: