Community reacts to dead body found on Mellon St.

COLUMBUS,Ga. (WRBL) - Columbus Police Department are investigating a death in the 400 block of Mellon street. Muscogee county deputy coroner Buddy Bryan says that a 54-year-old woman, Lisa Coleman, was found in this abandoned complex.



Lieutenant Greg Touchberry says that Coleman was found naked at an abandoned building by several people passing by. When investigators contacted the building’s owner, the owner stated that the building has been vacant for six years.

Coroner Bryan says right now they are working to learn how she died.

“It is a crime scene as far as we are concerned until we can get further into the investigation. We’ll be transporting her up to Decatur for an autopsy, of course,” Bryan said.

Moses Claiborne lives a block over and says he was surprised to see that it was her, but it is the norm in his neighborhood.

“People really don’t care about this area. We are the scum of Columbus. They don’t really care what happens here. We are the forgotten ones. It’s just reality to me,” Claiborne said.

Claiborne says that Coleman was well-known in the community and that she had a cleaning business where she would clean several of her neighbor’s home. He says he will miss her positive spirit the most.

“She loved to help clean people houses,"Claiborne said.

"She was a very clean person. I think we’re gonna remember the way she carried herself. She carried herself in a very clean and decent way and her mannerisms. I think we‘re gonna remember that,” Claiborne said.

Right now, it is unsure if this was a homicide.