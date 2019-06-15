Community Warriors monthly food drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The Community Warriors handed out bags of food to more than 1000 families in the Columbus area today.

The bags included frozen chicken, tuna, cheesecake and at least one gallon of milk. The Warriors had over 100 volunteers that came to help out ranging from first-time volunteers to people who come out every month.

"I feel great. You know it's always good to give back to the community. Like my brother said you should always educate the kids, you should help the needy and take care of the elderly. So this is worth it," says first-time volunteer Inja Gordon.

The drive was set up where cars could come and drive up and each area provided a bag of food. Each family got at least one box of Sunkist oranges as well.

"I'm here because I enjoy giving back to the community. I believe in good causes like the Community Warriors, we're all a bunch of veterans and veterans families, giving back to the people that supported us when we were defending and protecting our country," says District 7 Councilwoman Mimi Woodson.

The Community Warriors hold a food drive in Columbus every third Saturday of the month. On every fourth Saturday, there's a drive in Phenix City.