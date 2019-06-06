Con Artist from Columbus Grand Reserve Scam sentenced to 96 months, says US Attorney

An Alabama woman was found guilty by a jury on 22 counts of fraud and conspiracy for her part in stealing large sums of money from a Columbus business, said U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler.

Dorita Clay, also known as Dorita Browning, Dorita Mial, Dorita West, Dorita Moultrie, Dorita Mobley, and Dorita Brooks, age 51 of Selma, Ala. was sentenced to “96 months on each of the 22 counts for which she was found guilty…all to run concurrently,” for the verdict delivered on Jan. 9. Clay will also serve three months of supervised release as a result of her sentencing.

During Clay’s trial, it was established that along with her co-defendant Darlene Corbett, the two stole “almost $1 million” from their employer, the Grand Reserve Columbus, an apartment complex on Fountain Court.

Corbett testified in January that “the money she embezzled all went to Ms. Clay and was in the service of various schemes that Ms. Clay had convinced her were legitimate, to include a pending multi-million dollar estate settlement and a multi-million lawsuit settlement” that Clay claimed she would receive.

Corbett also admitted that she had “conspired with Ms. Clay to steal the money from the Grand Reserve, to then conceal the theft, and then deceive the FBI with a false story about business loans.”

Corbett told the court that she and her mother had liquidated their life’s savings and taken out personal loans to “invest” in Clay’s schemes.

Corbett was sentenced to two years in prison earlier this year for her role in the scam. She admitted to stealing nearly $1 million from her stepson’s business.

“This skilled con artist, who had no problem concocting lies in order to steal money to support a lavish lifestyle and gambling habit will finally face the consequences for her criminal actions,” said Peeler. “Protecting businesses and the elderly from fraud remains a high priority for the Office. I want to thank the FBI for their work unraveling this scheme, and bringing an end to Ms. Clay’s ruinous lies and criminal actions.”