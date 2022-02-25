COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus real estate agent makes an appearance in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, for the second time in one week.

Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski, 46, faces aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment charges,

These charges stem from an incident on Jan. 6, according to Columbus Police.

Rozwadowski, co-owner and co-founder of Century 21 Premier Real Estate, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Our previous reporting indicates this was the same day his real estate license went inactive, according to the Georgia Real Estate Commission’s website.

Rozwadowski briefly appeared in Recorder’s Court on Friday, Feb. 19, but the hearing was delayed as he was in the process of hiring an attorney.

On Feb. 25, Rozwadowski appeared in court for a second time. He went before Judge Jennifer Cooley Friday morning, only to have this appearance rescheduled again.

Cooley delayed this appearance due to a personal conflict, citing a family connection. She did not expand on the conflict of interest.

Rozwadowski is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m.