Confusion in Muscogee County as voting begins

There was some voter confusion on the Eastside this morning as Muscogee County residents began casting ballots.

Several voters said the confusion was at two precincts — Canaan Baptist Church on Branton Woods Drive and Holsey Monumental CME Church on Buena Vista Road.

Voters were going to one place and being told they were registered at the other. One voter and said it was time consuming and frustrating. We caught up with one voter at Caanan.

“We got up this morning about 6:30, 7 o’clock, we get over there and they tell us to come over here. A lot of people coming over here, we wait in the line and they tell us to go over there. It is making a lot of people a little irritated,” said Travis Antonio Gardner, a Columbus voter.

News 3 has reached out to Director of Elections Nancy Boren but she has been in the field this morning dealing with the issues and unable to comment.

Addressing voting issues across Georgia with the new voting machines, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office released the following statement: