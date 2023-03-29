AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. will present a $1,020,047 check to the Rosalynn Carter Institute (RCI) for Caregivers on Friday.

Sanford Bishop is joining with RCI’s Executive Director Jennifer Olsen and RCI’s Chief Development Officer Donna Leggett at Georgia Southwestern State University alongside university president Neal Weaver. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 10:30 a.m. on March 31 at the campus’ Rosalynn Carter Institute.

The check is intended for use in expanding the Rosalyn Carter Institute for Caregivers’ Dealing with Dementia program. This program is intended to “support outreach and engagement activities, curriculum development, training programs, printing and distributing of resource materials about the program, and analyze the program’s success among the community.”