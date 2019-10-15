Congressman: HUD inspection of Ralston scheduled for Wednesday

Inspectors from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are scheduled to be in Columbus on Wednesday to inspect Ralston Towers, Congressman Drew Ferguson’s office confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The inspection is a follow-up to a July 8 one in which the downtown low-income apartment building scored a 42 out of a possible 100. A score of 60 is passing.

If the building fails the inspection, HUD will likely pull the federal subsidies to the New Jersey-based owners. That could leave as many as 200 people looking for housing.

HUD, city officials and Home for Good, a local United Way agency that works to get homeless residents off the streets, have been planning to assist the residents if the funding is pulled.

Ferguson, Rep. Sanford Bishop and Mayor Skip Henderson toured the facility on Aug. 1, the same day HUD put the owners on notice they had two months to make the building safe and sanitary.

All three elected officials called the conditions deplorable.

