Congressman John Lewis delivers MLK speech at LaGrange College

LAGRANGE, Ga. – Civil Rights leader John Lewis, who made a historic speech in LaGrange Thursday.

He spoke with students and staff at LaGrange College.

He also spoke on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Congressman John Lewis is at the center of controversy Thursday night following his statement about now President Donald Trump.

Remember News 3 reported Lewis had said he didn’t think Trump was fit to be the President of the United States.

Thursday, there were hundreds in the Callaway Auditiorium as Representative Lewis gave his MLK speech.

During the presentation, the President of the University highlighted Lewis’s civil rights movement experience Including being arrested more than 40 times during decades of peaceful protests.

Last week News 3 reported, there were some mixed reviews from the community, when the news broke about Congressman Lewis being the keynote speaker following his Trump remarks.

Despite the controversy, it appears Representative Lewis is choosing to promote positivity, turning to children on stage saying- you’re growing in a different world, a better world.

Thursday’s theme centered around the phrase “Walking the walk and talking the talk” in an effort to promote unity and change.