Congressman Mike Rogers holds a town hall meeting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. — Thursday morning, close to 100 people gathered inside the Southern Room of the Business and Technology Center on Southern Union Community College’ campus for a town hall meeting with Congressman Mike Rogers.

At the beginning of his discussion, Rogers touched on items congress previously discussed and what they plan to discuss when they come back. He also took questions from those in attendance on topics such as immigration and health care.

Rogers’ visit came amidst the threats from North Korea to the U.S. Territory, Guam. On Wednesday, North Korea said it is examining a plan to launch a missile attack at Guam. This threat came the day after President Trump offered the following comment about North Korea:

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“I think it was important this president set a different tone because the last several presidents, including republican presidents have tried to be more diplomatic and measured in their rhetoric, and look where it’s got us,” Congressman Rogers told reporters before the town hall. “Maybe it takes this more muscular rhetoric to get his [Kim Jung Un] attention.”

Congressman Rogers also addressed the North Korea situation during the town hall.

“Everybody in this room better be thinking about North Korea because it is very dangerous,” Congressman Rogers said.

Congressman Rogers said he likes the policies set forth by the president, and he has made tremendous cabinet appointments. Rogers said that within the past three months, almost all of the country’s attention has been shifted to the Asian Pacific since Kim Jung Un has progressed dramatically in his missile capabilities. The congressman added that he has been very pleased with the President Trump; Secretary of Defense, James Mattis and Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson’ attempts to put pressure on China.

Rogers told News Three that China is the only country who can reign in Kim Jung Un.

“When I say we’re in a bad situation, I’m not exaggerating,” Congressman Rogers said. “This situation needs to be ratcheted down. It is my hope that China will help us do that. It will be in everybody’s benefit, including China’s.”

Once the event ended, News Three spoke to those in attendance regarding the North Korea situation.

Sim Floyd feels that President Trump is escalating a lot of the issues between the U.S. and North Korea, adding that he’s causing Kim Jong Un to want to escalate the issue.

“I think the sanctions that he (President Trump) got going, which is plus for President Trump,” Floyd said. “I think he needs to use those sanctions to force North Korea to sit down at the table and negotiate a deal similar to the deal he made with Iran.”

Mark Davis told News Three that he felt the town hall being scheduled during work hours in the first week of school being back in session was appropriate. He also shared his thoughts on the North Korea situation.

“What I am concerned about is the fact that the representative we had here today has not made any overt statements of disgust with the fire and fury rhetoric the president has espoused,” Davis said. “I don’t think sparking or threatening any kind of nuclear confrontation with North Korea or any other country in the world is at all appropriate.”