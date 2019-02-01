Congressmen Rogers: President weeks away from declaring state of emergency to fund wall

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Republican Congressmen Mike Rogers believes President Donald Trump will declare a state of emergency along the border to fund the $5.7 billion border wall. Rogers spoke with News 3 during his visit to East Alabama on Friday for the State of the City in Opelika.

The Republican lawmaker supports President Trump’s efforts and says he does not believe the president will allow another partial government shutdown. Rogers believes democrats refusal to compromise will force President Trump into declaring a state of emergency to fund the fence.

“I don’t think this conference committee is going to be successful in getting a deal that the president will sign because both speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have said there’s not gonna be a dollar in the any bill that comes out of the legislation that would have fence money. Obviously, that’s going to be unacceptable to the president. So, I think the president is getting closer and closer to acknowledging that he is going to have to go ahead and sign the appropriations bills to keep the government open without the money and then declare a state of emergency to get the money out of the Department of Defense budget,” said Rogers.

Mike Rogers expects President Trump will make that official go the American people on February 15th when government funding is set to lapse.

“I think that up when he addressed the people before from the Oval Office and told them what he was after and how he was willing to give concessions to the Democrats on things like DACA and Dreamers in exchange for border security money for a fence. He allowed the government to reopen with the understanding he is willing to negotiate for three weeks. I think that was his way of showing I am bending over to make a deal and they won’t even talk with me and work with me. So, I think the second effort is going to be the last one. He is going to go ahead and declare the emergency, and I think he does have the power to make that declaration using his powers and get into the DOD budget and make the 5.7 billion,” said Rogers.



We have shared Congressmen Mike Rogers full interview with News 3 on our website.