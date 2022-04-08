COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Folks may be curious about the construction in front of Academy Sports in Columbus.

The Columbus Consolidated Government Inspections and Code Department confirms with News 3 a new car wash is set to join the Fountain City.

The department says Blacksheep Builders LLC, a Residential and General Contractor based out of Dawsonville, Georgia, is working alongside other companies on the project.

Construction is underway at 6628 Whittlesey Blvd., beside Academy Sports and Outback Steakhouse.

The car wash will sit on more than 1.5 acres of land, fronting Whittlesey Blvd. in the Columbus Park Crossing retail corridor.

News 3 has reached out to Blacksheep Builders LLC for more information, but has not received a response yet.

News 3 as we continue to provide updates as information enters our newsroom.