CONSUMER WATCH: Tips for first time home buyers

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 06:00 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga - The most difficult part of buying a home is saving up for the down payment. 

However, experts say there are several programs available right now to get you into a house with zero or very low out-of-pocket costs.

One way to do it is through an FHA loan through the Federal Housing Administration because it requires less money down and lighter credit history requirements. 

