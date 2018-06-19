CONSUMER WATCH: Tips for first time home buyers
COLUMBUS, Ga - The most difficult part of buying a home is saving up for the down payment.
However, experts say there are several programs available right now to get you into a house with zero or very low out-of-pocket costs.
One way to do it is through an FHA loan through the Federal Housing Administration because it requires less money down and lighter credit history requirements.
